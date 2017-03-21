When Is The Right Time To Refinish Floors During A Home Renovation?

Starting a general home improvement project can work like falling into the rabbit hole. It is a very exciting thing to manage and conduct and the idea of having your whole home improved and renewed all at once can be really tempting, but take a few minutes to step aside and have a realistic look at the situation. Forget the temptation, forget the excitement, forget all that, because if you are planning or in the middle of a home renovation project, you need to be in the clearest, most realistic state of your mind. Prioritising your tasks, taking baby steps when needed without rushing out and scheduling is a key moment that can guarantee a smooth-running and successful project. Remember, things are not going to happen overnight. Now when we have clarified this, let’s go more in-depth and find out the right time to plan refinish your wooden flooring in the process of a general home renovation project.

So, when the right time for sanding and refinishing is? Is if before or after wall painting and decorating? Perhaps after all shelves and other furniture pieces and kitchen appliances are installed? Or vice versa? What do you think? If you do not have any particular idea, then be sure to stay tuned and we will help you out to schedule and plan your home renovation projects successfully.

With the last winter days just around the corner and springtime knocking on the door, there is coming this instant urge of changing and renewal that usually takes the shape and form of a renovating the house. Everything from furniture, upholstery and curtains, through walls and doors to flooring, need to take their part in the renovation and refreshment project and you are in need of good planning to start with. If you are inspired to get rid of all those small and major things around the house that do not give you rest and you don’t feel happy about, be sure to prioritise properly and start with the biggest and most important projects first. If you are planning a facelift for your aged and distressed wooden floor that calls for some improvement, then consider a trustworthy company and compare the current prices for sanding services.

From logistics and time management to the organisation of all renovation projects, it might be tricky and challenging to take care of all projects running, so be sure to start working your way peace by peace and step by step.

The dilemma as old as the world is – floor sanding before wall decorating or vice versa?

Perhaps you are planning painting the walls and to carry out all other minor refurbishment projects once your floor has been refinished. Of course, sanding is known to be a messy service that results with a lot of sawdust wandering around the entire house. Cleaning is not the biggest of a problem in this situation because you are in a middle of a grandiose house renovation project, right? However, what about all the dust sticking to your freshly painted walls and all the new pieces of furniture and decoration you have purchased with such an excitement and pleasure so you can give your home a new breath of life? Furthermore, the sanding machines are big and bulky and you are probably afraid of the risk of possible marks and dents left on your newly painted walls while the machine is making its way around the room in the reliable hands of the professional sander. Make sure to hire a professional to do the job for you and you can rest your mind and heart in peace that no dents and marks could happen and occur the fresh and flawless appearance of the walls and decorations you have just invested a lot of money into. Furthermore, what about the dust? You truly have some reason to be afraid of the amount of fine sawdust happening along the sanding process, but let’s bring you back to 21st century and remind you that thanks to the technological and industrial improvement, every self-respecting and professional contractor is already equipped with advanced and improved belt sanders that can collect up to 99% of the saw dust right along the sanding process. If that is not completely dustless, it is at least a good insurance that you won’t end up with a grainy and dusty texture of your newly and freshly decorated walls (take this advice from us and make sure to leave your walls dry out completely before carrying out with sanding).

Here is another reason and way to prevent some unexpected and definitely not enjoyable challenges along the way. Simply envision the possible situation of having your wooden floor freshly sanded and refinished, having it brand new-looking, fresh and flawless. Then you decide to carry on with a wall painting or whatever minor or major home improvement project you have in mind. Just imagine the disappointment of having the flawless, just finished and renovated appearance of your wooden floor occurred by some paint splashes and spills or all sorts of nasty stains that can happen along the way, or probably lost of scratches and dents. Not the best alternative, isn’t it? So here is yet another reason for you to save yourself the stripping off the old floor finish as a dessert and leave if till the end. Paint stains and scratches, dents and other types of stains and dirt can be then easily removed by the sander.

Wood floor restoration process requires some work on a clean and blank canvas. You cannot plan the process along the way, in between all other repair and refurbishment jobs running around the room. Any other project should be finished and done, all furniture pieces and appliances then need to be relocated outside the room and once you clean out all the clutter and mess accumulated, floor sanding job can carry on and make its wonder.