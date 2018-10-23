Multi Van Insurance: Why fleet insurance is the best choice for your business

When you are operating a large business, it is important to ensure that any work-related vehicles, such as cars, vans and HGVs, are always fully functional and provide a high standard of service to your clients – whether these vehicles transport people, goods or services.

Having to manage these vehicles can be expensive for your business, especially if one vehicle, unfortunately, breaks down or encounters an accident on the road. This is where multi van insurance and fleet insurance can come in. They create a safety net around your business; thus, they are a useful arsenal to have when you are faced with financial difficulties.

Defining fleet insurance

Your business is made up of many different areas, from the HR department to product manufacturing, but transportation is where your business meets the market. Whether you are using transporting vehicles to move products from the factory to the shops or to move clients around, it is clear that the more transport you need, the more it is evident that your business is growing.

Fleet insurance is the answer of how to insure all of your commercial vehicles without having to buy separate insurances for each vehicle. This means that your vehicles can be compliant with the UK’s rules of the road whilst also covering any sort of driver that is in the service of the company.

Benefits of fleet insurance

When providing insurance for a multitude of commercial vehicles, one of the main benefits is in regards to its cost. Instead of having to spend money on insuring each vehicle separately, you can save time and money by insuring them on one policy. This means that your administration team has less to focus on in regards to finding the best policies, the renewal policy dates and repayments.

An additional benefit can also be in regards to your workers. Drivers need to be valued, but should they be sick or require a day off from work, then the policy can allow for any other driver to take their vehicle on the road. This can also mean that if any of your vehicles break down, the drivers can move on to a new van without needing to be insured for it.

However, do remember that you will still need employers’ liability insurance just in case any of your workers become injured or ill as a result of driving vehicles that you provide for them. This insurance will protect your business if such workers demand compensation as a result.

Additional features within fleet insurance

As you research into your difference insurers, you will need to make sure that the fleet insurance you buy also comes with added benefits for your vehicles. To find the best prices for fleet insurance and ensure you are receiving the best deal you can for your business, be sure to ask your provider whether or not they can offer the following:

Breakdown and recovery assistance

24 hours claims assistance

Hazardous goods insurance

Replacement vehicles and restricted driver discounts

You need to consider how cost-effective your insurance policy is when you are thinking about your options. If your insurance can stretch to more than just providing breakdown insurance, then be sure to indulge. It will certainly help your business in the long run.