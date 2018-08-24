Measuring the benefits of number portability

As your business expands, it could outgrow its current premises and so need to move into a new building. Of course, it wouldn’t be entirely convenient if a suitable building isn’t particularly near the existing one, as that could necessitate the company relocating to a whole new town or city.

Especially problematic could be the need to change the company’s phone number. However, in practice, you might actually find this unnecessary; you could move numbers with the results that…

You don’t have to change your publicity materials

You might have distributed particular print materials – such as leaflets, business cards and more – in abundance to promote your business and its contact number. Many of those materials could still be circulating in the locality – and all with your existing number prominently displayed.

However, when your business can take this phone number with it as part of a relocation effort, that print advertising can continue to draw people to your company without you needing to lift a finger.

Neither do you have to notify existing customers

Another possibility is that your company has compiled a lengthy mailing list which has gone on to prove a formidable weapon in your marketing arsenal.

However, if your company changes its number, you would have to contact subscribers to this mailing list to report axing a number which they might have previously firmly committed to memory. Communicating the change to customers off your mailing list could prove even more arduous.

You could transfer your numbers at no charge

The right to port numbers from one telecom service provider to another is enshrined in the law of multiple countries. In the United States, the Federal Communications Commission makes this allowance, says Small Business Trends, while Ofcom serves the same role in the United Kingdom.

One UK provider, Planet Numbers, pledges to let businesses switch their 03 and 08 numbers to their service without needing to pay even a penny. For UK businesses, this is a pledge worth investigating.

The quality of service could go up

UK companies’ entitlement to switch numbers is a key part of Ofcom’s Number Portability Agreement, which cites the prospect of better service as one potential incentive to switch.

Your own company could be especially enticed by the carrot of Planet Numbers’ range of automated call-handling and virtual switchboard services. However, even as you get your hands on these services, you would still be paying delightfully low costs for the privilege.

You can switch from a range of suppliers

Planet Numbers welcomes switchers from various telecoms providers. The main ones listed on the Planet Numbers website include BT, Sky, Virgin Media, Vodafone, Verizon and Talk Talk Business.

However, if you do initiate a change, don’t cancel your existing telephone service before reaching out to the new company, BIZFLUENT.com cautions. Failing to heed this advice would lose you the existing number, whereas the new company might be able to help you to switch in a manner imperceptible to your existing customers or clients.