Is Analysis Paralysis Making you suffer?

Business Owners love plans very much that they spend most of their time on planning. Most of us are convinced and I must say even without reason that a very nice plan will salvage us from a lot of uncertainty, by making sure that someday, somehow, we make it to the level of profitability and prosperity.

All business magazines around the planet have regular articles which put emphasize on the benefits of planning. Also, our teachers and mentors stress how important business plans are. Furthermore, there is an endless talk going on telling entrepreneurs that they should plan! Plan! Plan! And Plan! Despite all this, there is only one topic that isn’t brought up. What occurs in case your plans get in your way of success? A miscalculated focus on building plans might imply that actually enforcing your plans and uplifting your business may get delayed.

Here are two different ways your plan might be slowing you down

The first way: You might have a plan that is great and big.

As a matter of fact, you might posses a plan that is so big, very comprehensive, and too much detailed that it turns out to be a burden to work with. When presented with the different things that you’ve to do and the huge amount of detail that indicates how you’re going to carry it out, you feel the weight of the bulk work before you, thus you end up doing nothing at all. This is as a result of having a very big plan that entails so many things that makes you to be confused and not able to know where to neither start from nor end.

The second way: You have got a plan, or let’s say that you’ve got so many plans and you’re still coming up with new plans.

Almost a day-in, a day-out, every single hour, you’ve got an idea, an inspiration, an innovation that will dearly change the way you carry out your business. But there is no single plan that is written down, which leaves you without any clearly selected action steps. You have many plans and yet you are still coming up with more plans that leave other plans not being executed at all or completed. In the end, you turn out not to do anything at all.

Reducing the problem down to size

It’s not bad to have too much of great things. But plans which are very big and complex turn out to be a problem. It is just the same as having a large volume of plans that are not complete. One might be tempted to do away with all of their existing plans and start over again from scratch, though this will only reduce your pace further.

Know that there is a cause to why we get stack during the planning phase of a business. There is also great fear in making a mistake; another thing that is common is lack of resources or help to enforce the plan. A great suggestion is that a person should not fail to improve their business, when they don’t do so, they will be making a very big mistake. In addition, figure out that when you become more profitable, it’s when you business will obtain more resources and assistance that you require to even make more changes. It reaches a point where planning is no longer required but action is much needed. This thus implies that you’ve got to reduce your plans to size.

The Cure for Analysis Paralysis: Outcome to Driven outlines

Select one of your goals

When it reaches this juncture, it doesn’t even matter what goal it is that you’ve selected. The key objective is to remove you from the paralysis analysis situation to where you’re supposed to be actively involved in uplifting your business. Choose one goal and stick to it for better results.

Look out for a single activity that will bring your company closer to that goal

Take this example, maybe your key objective is to become well known in your market place than your competitors. Some of the activities that might assist you to achieve this goal are by making appearances in the local media, be it in print, on television, on radio or even online. These might turn out to market you and become better known in your market area after some time. Furthermore, this activity should be chosen wisely and it should be able to relate well with the nature of your business for it to be a success.

Think about how you are going to attain your objective

At this point, it is very important to stick on the task. You shouldn’t worry about anything else that you want to achieve with your business, as you can always come back to those ideas on a later stage. This is not the point where, for instance, to think about changing your business signage or changing your website. You need to focus on ways of how you can attain your goal without much setbacks and guess work, but in a more steady and feasible way.

An outline in very easy steps

Through what ways are you going to attain the goal that you’ve selected? Take note of the use of the word Outline and not Plan. This is not the moment to draft an in-depth and detailed plan. The minutia is not needed all the time. For example, an outline that is intended for making an appearance on local media could be something similar to this:

Step 1: Be able to determine why the local media might be interested to talk to you. What story are you supposed to tell them?

Step 2: Look for an email address to get in touch with: a local newspaper, a local television news show, local news and a community website.

Step 3: Write an email to all of the contacts, by enabling them to know that you are interested in appearing and what you have got to offer to them.

Step 4: Send out the email to the contacts.

Enforce your Plan

The goal oriented-outline is short and easy. Juggle your way through the steps. The first step is by taking action in building a profound psychological difference within you. It is similar with making a first move towards something that you want to achieve. Result might not be released instantly but it is a way for creating a basis for change in the future.

Repeat the same process over again

More often building and enforcing goal oriented outlines is a very clever, well positioned way to manage a more detailed plan. Also, if you’re on the other side of the spectrum, and build so many plans that are not complete, you will discover that goal-oriented outlines will bring an element of discipline and seriousness into your performance.

Every plan has a very important duty in all business Owner’s life. And therefore, if your plans are the one slowing you down too much, you need to place them aside for some time and instead, pay attention on some goal-oriented outlines. When you respond by taking action, it leads to the achievement that will have a great impact on your future planning for your own good.