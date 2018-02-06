How To Turn Your Spare Bedrooms Into A Successful B&B

If your home has a few bedrooms that are usually left empty, your thoughts might have drifted onto the possibility of letting out those rooms to guests. It could, after all, prove a useful way of making a little more money. You would also be joining a recently emerged trend in the hospitality sector…

You might have noticed B&Bs rising in popularity recently – largely due to a growing preference for “staycations”, notes BT. So, how could you convert those spare rooms for B&B purposes?

Make sure that the legal aspects are accounted for

Running a B&B shouldn’t be deemed a mere distraction; it will, in fact, be a fully-fledged business for which you will need to fill out and file particular forms, cautions the Dummies site.

It will be necessary to take care of those forms before your establishment even starts welcoming guests. Therefore, at various stages of the process, remember to seek advice and assistance from your accountant, consultant, lawyer or broker as suitable.

Keep it clean – each bedroom, that is

Naturally, when a guest enters their bedroom for the first time, you want them to be impressed. Crucial to ensuring that will be keeping the bedroom hygienic.

To that end, you should make sure that, when readying a bedroom for a guest’s arrival, you dust and vacuum the space. The bed warrants particular attention; don’t forget to make that bed, change its sheets, and check underneath it to see if the previous guests have left anything there.

Look carefully over each bedroom’s layout

While bedrooms can significantly vary in their shapes and sizes, no matter what a bedroom’s physical form, you should assess whether the set up for that room is working to its best.

For example, you might notice that a particular room lacks a bedside lamp – and so guests would be unable to entirely switch off the room’s lighting from the bed. There may also be insufficient space in which luggage can be stored. These are issues that can disappoint guests, Out of Eden warns.

Don’t overlook little – but crucial – details

There is a range of neat touches that you can add to finally leave a bedroom looking… just right. You should – for example – make sure that the clock radio is displaying the correct time, the alarm is switched off, and the blinds have all been adjusted to an identical level. It would also be a good idea to check that displayed magazines are recent issues.

Be careful when taking reservations for each bedroom

There are various crucial pieces of information that you will need to take from a guest when they are booking one of your rooms. The first few times you handle a reservation, you could be surprised how easily you forget basic details – like the guest’s name and scheduled arrival and departure dates.

Other details that you should record include particular add-ons requested and the guest’s contact details. Booking systems can feel smoother when underpinned by software from eviivo.