How to progress in the finance industry

The finance industry is one of the most popular and secure sectors in which to work. With a whole range of fabulous jobs from which to choose, from investment banker to financial advisor or finance assistant, it offers a varied palette for anyone who is good with numbers. As such, many people look to move into this sector in the UK each year.

What if you are already working in finance but want to progress your career?

Top ways to progress within finance

If you are looking to find a way to take that next step on the career ladder, then here are some great tips:

• Get extra qualifications – you may have needed a degree or some kind of equivalent qualification to bag your current role. To get that next career jump though, it is worth looking at getting more qualifications as this will help a great deal. Many of the next jobs up the promotion scale will ask for this, so you will certainly need it at some point. It is also worth remembering that depending on your career plans, certain financial jobs may require specific qualifications.

• Brush up on your soft skills – you will be well aware that finance is a very matter-of-fact sector where professionalism and dedication are vital. Unfortunately, this can sometimes lead to a lack of softer, interpersonal skills in people. These are vital in moving up the career ladder though, so try to develop your people skills as much as your actual financial acumen.

• Network – as with all industries, the right kind of networking can really pay off in your finance career. Make sure to connect with industry professionals from across the sector as you never know what exciting opportunities are available. This will also help to keep you up to date on the latest news and updates in the industry.

• Speak to your boss – although you may feel that you are ready to move on in your career to the next level, no one else may know that you feel like this. Take the time to let your boss know where you are in terms of your career as they could help you find new opportunities in your current firm.

Finance is a great career choice

Taking the time to really think about where your financial career is headed is worthwhile. It can help you focus on what you need to do to get there and where you want to be in the future. Brian Weal has had a long and successful career in finance. Involved in finance since 1983, he is proof that a continued career progression within this area is perfectly possible.

The right skills get the right result

When it comes to making that next career move within the financial sector, the points listed above are a great starting point. With the right combination of personal skills, help and qualifications, you should be able to move into the new role of your dreams.