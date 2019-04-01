How to Increase Your Conversion Rates by 75% with UX Optimisation

Do you want to create an experience that will drive your website visitors to convert? Conversion rates are usually attributed to e-commerce sites, but it is a concept that everybody in the digital market should consider. Conversions do not necessarily have to be sales focused. They can also be any key performance indicator (KPI) that affects the growth of your business.

Delivering a good user experience that will keep your web visitors engaged from start to finish, requires a new approach. Sometimes we assume that our years of experience as digital marketers is enough, but even the best professionals still have to “learn to learn”. An experienced writer is often not a great writer. It is easy to think you are, but if you are not spending the time improving and maintaining your skill, you may as well change professions.

If you pay attention to the value of your UX design and you want to get real profit via increased conversion rates, use the following tips to increase your conversion rates by at least 75%.

Calls to Action

Calls to action are key to conversions, and where you place your CTAs, can either make or break your customers’ UX. Users will decide if your site is worth viewing or not based on their first impression of your site. Results of research conducted by Microsoft showed that people spend 24% of their time looking at the URLs in the search results.

If your users spend most of their time trying to figure out what your navigation-hub icons mean, then you need to make improvements. Web designs that boost conversions are often designs that aren’t distracting. The overall design of your webpage should be logical and easy to understand.

If you want to increase your conversion rates, it is important to place your most important content (like a CTA) where your users can easily see it. Ideally, these contents should be placed above the fold and on the left side of your page.

Incorporate Videos into Your Landing Pages

Landing pages are often cluttered with lots of text. No one reads huge blocks of texts online unless they are actually paid to do so. Attention spans have waned, and people would rather skim and scan pages to find what they need. If your page does not catch their attention in the first few seconds, nothing will stop your users from going to your competitors.

Think outside the box to ensure that your users are continually scrolling through your page. Keep your audience engaged with short and interesting videos, use larger-than-life images, and animations, and always maintain a steady balance between your text and visuals.

Studies show that people prefer videos with content information to plain text. Your website needs a striking UX if you want to increase your click-through rates.

Usable Domain Names

If your website has a local appeal, or you only sell local products, using the international domain ending .com can be bad for your users experience. Many people expect to see local domains for local sites and will hardly think to type ‘.com’ for local services. This can influence a user to click on your page instead of your competitor’s.

According to experts at openhost.co.nz/domain-names, you’ll be rewarded searches in your area and your rankings will boost when you use the domain of your country. Enhance your customer’s UX by making your URLs discoverable and memorable.

Enhance your website readability

If a visitor or lead lands on your page and is searching for important information, he should be able to scroll through your page without needing an interpreter. How readable your site is, will determine your click-through rates. Most people don’t have the time to read everything on your page. Make your font size bolder to make it easier for your visitors to skim and understand what read.

Don’t use a font size that is below 18-point. UX researchers have discovered that 18-point font sizes are easier to comprehend and are the best for UX readability. You can also use formatting to highlight your important words in order to draw the attention of your users.

Your customers may not be familiar with some technical terms. They either haven’t heard some of those words or don’t find it relevant. These terms are not bad when used between the UX teams, but when you are communicating with your users, you have to use their language. If you want to enhance your customer’s UX, you must use words that are simple and easy to understand.

Final Words

There is no fixed method of improving your conversion rates. Try to incorporate the advice given here and see what works best for you. When you have a good UX design, your visitors are more likely to convert.