How to Choose A Professional Chauffeur Service

If you have decided to use a chauffeur service, it is clear that you place a lot of importance on your
travel whether it be for an event or for work. Therefore, it is important that you choose the right
chauffer service to suit your needs not only financially but in terms of what is provided. Here we
walk you through a number of key areas of their service you should take into consideration before
making your decision.
To start with, as all people do, the appearance and aesthetics surrounding any service is extremely
important. It is key that you are receiving a service that meets these standards starting with the
appearance of the chauffeur. It is important that they are well dressed in a clean and classic attire to
match your expected level of service. If they appear unkempt in any way it may be a reflection on
the level of professionalism and service, you are to expect.
In addition to the chauffeur’s appearance, you must also note the transportation you are provided
with and whether it meets your expectations. The two main areas to consider are style and most
importantly, safety. If your vehicle is not well maintained in appearance whether that be the interior
or exterior, again, it reflects of the service and professionalism of the company. You should expect a
clean, well looked after vehicle that is classic and understated, not garishly out of place. The vehicle
must also be up to date, passed its MOTs and meet all safety regulations to ensure that you are safe
always. A company that deploys vehicles that are obviously past their prime are putting their employees and customers at risk.
Another important aspect of your safety comes from the training that your chauffeur has received
from the company. When doing your research, you may wish to speak with the company to
ascertain what kind of safety standards and procedures they have in place. If you mind that the
company cannot provide you with this information or more worryingly a straight answer you should
be concerned. Equally, the chauffeurs should have training and advanced qualifications as part of
the service. A company’s employees should be regularly tested on and off the road to ensure they
are providing customers with the best service possible.
Finally, once you have attained all the above information you should then take the price into
consideration. Whilst many would argue that the price will be the first thing you look for, you simply
cannot put a price on the service you receive and most importantly, your safety. By comparing the
prices of your chosen and vetted companies, you will be able to find a chauffeur service that fits
within your budget. Although, it is key to remember that if you come across a service that is
discounted or slightly cheaper, particularly during peak event seasons you may not receive the
service you are looking for. In what you gain with the price you may lose in the service.
