How can you use numerology to achieve your business goals?

This science behind numbers and the significance they hold is also referred to as ‘numerology’, and this can have several implications for your business activities.

The meanings behind different numbers can also vary between countries and cultures, therefore, it’s important to conduct research into your target market before including certain numbers in your business’ marketing and branding.

To help, Betway have put together the infographic below detailing some of the most common numerology superstitions throughout the world.

What does this mean for your business?

There are a number of different ways that numerology can be used in your day-to-day business activities. Numerology is essentially the study of numbers, and it can reveal information such as: personality traits, strengths and weaknesses – all of which can help you to make more informed business decisions, should you choose to adopt this strategy.

Calculating the numerology for a particular day

If you’ve got a significant client meeting in the near future, you can use numerology to see whether the chosen date will have a positive outcome.

For example, if the date of your meeting is on the 20/05/2018, you’ll need to add up the day, month and year – 2 + 0 + 0 + 5 + 2 + 0 + 1 + 8 = 18

Then, you’ll need add the digits of the number you’ve calculated – 1 + 8 = 9.

The number you end up with details the numerological vibration for your event, which in this case is 9 and also the day of transformation. Different days have different numerological vibrations, so you can tweak your calendar and business events to find a day that will (hopefully) incite the most positive outcome.

Accounting for numerological superstitions in marketing

As shown in the infographic above, there are certain superstitions associated with different numbers. Whilst you may not think that this has a direct impact on your business in the way that numerology can, taking these superstitions into account can help you with your marketing and branding.

For example, 7 is seen is as one of the luckiest numbers in the world, therefore, including this in your brand name may mean that superstitious customers may gravitate towards your brand rather than ‘unlucky’ competitors.

Whilst it’s almost impossible to include all aspects of numerology into your business strategy, you can sample a few techniques and see what impact this has on your business.