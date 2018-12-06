Four Things You Need to Boost Your Online Business

Having an online business has a lot of great benefits, but it’s also a lot of hard work. If you’re running your own online business, you’ve probably run into one of the more common problems – stagnation. You have everything set up, and maybe you’re even bringing in some sales, but you just can’t seem to get your business to the next level.

If this sounds familiar, don’t stress. There are some very simple things that you can do that will help to give your online business a boost. Here’s what you need:

A Great Website

Every online business needs to have a website, but in order to boost your business, you need a great website. This means you need to go above and beyond in pretty much every way so that your business stands out from the crowd. There are a few ways you can do this.

First, make sure that your website is mobile-friendly. More and more people are using their phones to access the internet these days. If your website isn’t optimized for mobile devices, it won’t look right when someone opens it up on their phone or tablet. This will lead to a lesser user experience, and in turn less customers.

After that, you’ll want to focus on your SEO efforts. SEO, or Search Engine Optimization, is making sure that search engines love your website. You want your website to appear as high as possible in search results, and SEO will help you do this. Focus on finding the best keywords, the speed of your website, and your internal linking structure. This will give you a good start and hopefully a strong boost in traffic.

Finally, focus on your Calls to Action. These are the areas of your website where you ask people to complete some type of action. It could be to buy something, to sign up for your email list, or something else. A strong call to action makes a big difference, so don’t settle for the first thing you come up with. No website for an online business is complete without a strong CTA, so take some time to tweak and optimize yours.

There are plenty of ways to turn a good website into a great one. You could add a live chat app, a scrolling news ticker , share some instructional or promotional videos, or even turn your website into an app . The key is to always be on the lookout for these opportunities and to use them whenever you can.

Amazing Content

To give your online business a real boost, provide your customers with more than just an amazing product. One of the best things you can do is regularly produce and share amazing content. This could include blog posts, ebooks, video tutorials or even a podcast.

Creating amazing content accomplished a few things. First, you’re providing more value to your customers. With this amazing content they will learn more information from you, and in turn come to trust you more. Imagine you’re shown two different websites, both selling the same product. However, one website also offers in-depth video tutorials and written guides on how to use the product and get the most out of it. Which website are you more likely to complete your purchase on?

Amazing content also provides more avenues for people to find your site. Let’s say you write an amazing blog post. This blog post is so informative that other people decide to share it on their social media accounts, or link to it from their own blogs. Now all of these other sites and people are sharing your website, something they wouldn’t have done for just your product. On top of this, with all of these backlinks to that blog post, it now ranks highly in search engines, providing just one more opportunity for people to find your site.

A Social Media Presence

If your online business doesn’t already have a social media presence, you’ll want to establish one as soon as you can. Social media is now one of the most effective ways to market a business, and having active accounts on multiple platforms could provide your business with the boost you’ve been looking for.

However, it’s not enough to just create an account on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. You need to actively use these sites and engage with your followers. Yes, you can share information about your products, but do more. Answer questions, provide helpful blog articles you’ve come across even if they’re not on your site, or simply thank people who say nice things about your product.

By engaging regularly on social media you’re not only accumulating a list of people who are interested in your product, but you’re presenting them with a personal touch. This will go a long way towards recruiting new customers and bringing back old ones.

Sales and Conversion Tracking

Finally, the last thing you can do to boost your online business is put a system in place to track your sales and conversions. The only way you can know if what you’re doing is working is if you’re measuring the results. Then you can make changes and see if you get better or worse numbers.

Some of the things you should track are: the number of people visiting your site (and individual pages), where your visitors are coming from (Search engines? Social media? Email campaign?), how long they’re spending on each page, how many of your visitors are converting into sales, and which of your products are performing the best. You may find it helpful to use a customer relationship management software , along with conversion tracking software, to help you keep track of your leads.

Once you’ve been gathering data for a while, try making some changes to your site or how you market it. Let this run for a while, then compare the results against your old numbers. Or you can look into split testing and measure the success rate of a change in real-time. However you do it, it’s important to learn what’s working and what isn’t so that you know how best to boost your business.

Give Your Online Business a Boost Today

If you look closely at the list above, you’ll notice something they all have in common – they’re easy to get started with. It doesn’t take too much time or effort to spruce up your website, start engaging on social media or create some amazing content. It may take a while to see the results from these actions, but remember that you’re laying a foundation.

The items above are what you need to not only give your online business a boost now, but to keep it growing well into the future. So, take some time to develop an action list , then put those items into effect as soon as you can. Hopefully these few tips will help you to boost your online business and before long you’ll start seeing the increase in sales you’ve been after. Good luck!

Author’s Bio: