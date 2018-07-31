Finding the Right Niche for Your Law Firm

Marketing is the engine oil that lubricates the lifeblood of any business. It’s client base. If done right has proven to leave a lasting impression and loyalty to the respective brand. Law as a service industry has varied intricacies which if not handled appropriately and with sensitivity may have far-reaching and negative effects on the firm.

Marketing Strategy

Marketing can be divided into conventional and digital marketing techniques. In the conventional sphere, it’s based majorly on simple techniques.

Digital Marketing

In the digital platform with a good website design , a firm can develop and create relevant content, social media strategy, Insights, Reports, and Analytics. It’s imperative that all avenues that can and are available to remind clients of your presence are exploited to the maximum. Social Ads, Email marketing, Facebook Ads, User Testing and Brand development should feature prominently in any promotion.

Creation of practice related blogs that writes posts with information that’s truly useful to business and targets the blog should also feature topics of public interest where the firm plays the educational role or assist in the dissemination of information. Hiring a professional to help accelerate your innovative brand by strengthening customer relationships will benefit the firm in the following ways:

1. Customer Retention

It’s one of the primary objectives of any business’s marketing strategy to retain its existing client base as they try to venture out to other prospects.

2. Customer Conversion

It’s also crucial that the practice is quickly and convincingly through marketing able to convert prospects into concrete interest and potential clients.

3. Market Leads

Continuously innovate to attract new leads and new customers.

4. Click Through

Simply interpreted as traffic. The blog should arouse interest and enough curiosity. This generates enough activity that encourages interaction with potential clients as marketing is all about perception.

Interdependence

Different law firms with varied specialization may come together to create a one ‘stop shop’ for the industry. A law firm which has its strength in commercial law may collaborate with others that may deal in criminal justice, international Law, Contracts and form an umbrella body that defines their point of engagement. This may produce referrals from within themselves which is an extra foot soldier in the marketing strategy.

The firm could organize symposiums and seminars where they can share information and data. Through this, the firms are able to network and create solid grounds from which they can have frequent interaction and brainstorm sessions. During these seminars the firm may also attract potential clients as interested parties and breakdown on what the firm in terms of professional advice is willing to offer. They can also explain their role in helping the clients push into new areas and also caution on possible pitfalls that may be lying before them in critical ventures that might shield them from liability.

Insights

Law updates. Any changes, repealing of the law should be timely and clearly spelt out through articles and blogs where protective clients should be encouraged to follow and subscribe to the blog. This will create a loyal fan base that is likely to share this information together with their friends. The articles should be presented with ease to allow for easy comprehension and interpretation to facilitate decision making.

A blog can consolidate information to address a specific gap of the society. In the age where information is served and acquired on the go a blog acts as a good marketing tool. A blog is able to respond directly to and address itself to specific queries and has a specialist’s outlook since there are varied contributors to topics and articles presented by the blogs. This will require text inspection tools for proof reading to reduce errors which could lead to misinformation.

Publications. By launching a monthly publication inform of magazines the firm is can rope in a reliable loyal brand. These publications can be used to address general law practice, innovations and market the firms’ area of practice. Publications not only rake in revenues but communicate the professionalism of the firm by consistently delivering on these publications.

Deals and Cases. The firm should document major deals and cases where it has broken new grounds. Whether its associations with other law firms in other jurisdictions to strategically grow the company should be well documented. They provide sway potential customers by giving them confidence on seeking representation from the firm.

Regulation

What exactly entails marketing a law firm? A law firm as an enterprise does not deal in the trade of a commodity but rather a professional service. To effectively market a Law firm we will need to understand the regulation that falls within the jurisdiction of the firm in terms of regulation, ethics and client confidentiality.

The Law firm can always navigate such areas through a conscious and profound corporate social responsibility. This will require consistency and patience since results may be long term with the building of a respected brand name. Others include pro bono services. The firm may opt to litigate on behalf of the public on social issues. This is can put the firm in the public limelight. It’s a cheap yet efficient way to indirectly market the firm at the same time pursuing a noble course.

Practices

Marketing a practice is a delicate balancing act. It has to so much reflect on the brilliance, ethics and professionalism of a firm without antagonizing the existing clients. It’s going that extra mile where you serve the needs of a client even when you’re at a point of disadvantage.

Sector

Marketing should finally be segmented into the different sectors within the various industries to ensure for maximum return on time spent working on brand awareness. It should be understood that marketing is a long term project whose return on investment most of the times is seen after a while.