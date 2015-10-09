Dane Carlson Made Small Business Opportunities His Business

If we look a few years back there was no such thing as business blogging. In order to get important information about different aspects of the small business opportunities you had to spend hours searching through websites and wasting time while reading irrelevant articles.

The Start

This exhausting search has inspired Dane Carlson to do something about business blogging and create a base where people can get all the information they need. He called himself the original small business blogger. In 2001 he created a website called business-opportunities.biz. This website focused on providing information to entrepreneurs in relation to important aspects for opening a small business without having too much financial support. This was the place where entrepreneurs would look first when they needed to find out the answers to questions such as: who, what, when, where and why? On Carlson`s site there were ready made business models which potential business owners across the country could use to create their own business. The subscribers to this site, which was free of charge, could use other small businesses and tailor them according to their needs to fit the idea they had for their own business. What made this site so successful was the effort and hard work Carlson invested in it, as well as his dedication and the ability to update the site up to 20 times a day in order to keep his subscribers up to date with the latest developments in the business industry.

Although, the site wasn`t the typical selling place it was still a great success, as it was a source of useful information and good advice for everyone who was willing to spend some time in front of the screen. The 3000 subscribers are significant proof of the importance and value this site had to the readers. Carlson and the team of 10 people he had working with him, witnessed a lot of dreams coming true. During his communication with his subscribers he exchanged useful information and interacted with a number of people from different industries. At times he even included his subscribers in the decisions making for thins from his private life, like the time when he was choosing the names for his sons.

Desire to Sell

What made Carlson differ from others was one of the main advices he usually gave to his subscribers. The advice was to forget about the conventional business strategies that you would usually find on the business sites. These strategies usually consisted of having a business plan, logo, well equipped office and other office supplies that were defined as crucial for running your own business. Even though Carlson believed that many business owners do a great job when it comes to preparing for their businesses, somehow during the process of developing their business plan, they forget the thing that caused them to start their business at the first place – the desire to sell.

According to Carlson, sale is what defines your business. Without a sale there is no business, there is no progress. He knew that there was a great difference between the online businesses like the one he was doing, and the traditional businesses other companies were promoting. His advantage was that he was a real person who communicated with his subscribers on regular bases and was transparent with the information he shared.

Business Blogging

Carlson started the blogging business in the late 1990s without the intention developing that into a business, especially since at that time blogging was unexplored territory. However, despite the lack of knowledge and experience in the blogging industry he had a feeling that blogging was something worth investing in and from the start he knew that this was a business he needed to spread on national level rather than keeping it locally.

The website he developed made profit by advertising sales and the success came as result of his constant quest for exploring new opportunities, exploring the given chances and taking risks. His efforts finally paid off when in April this year, a big marketing company from Wisconsin contacted him and offered him six-figure sum for his business which at this point was a full grown and profitable online business. He accepted this offer and turned his long years of investment into a huge profit.

Today, at the age of 39, he owns another webpage called DaneCarlson.com which is a marketing business that represents a number of clients from many different industries.

His success story is a proof that you should never give up on your ideas if you believe they have a potential of becoming something great. You never know what can be the turning point that can help you develop successful business opportunity.