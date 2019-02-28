5 tips for reducing your outgoings without cutting on quality

Whether you are looking to save money on your bills or improve the monthly savings in your business, you may feel worried that by reducing your outgoing costs you will be forced to reduce the quality of your business practices. Or, even worse – may have to make some dramatic changes to your daily routine. If you want to avoid having to make any drastic changes or cuts, here are five points to follow that could help you reduce your outgoings without destroying the quality of your workplace.

Monthly Budget

One of the most important things you can do per month is to set up a monthly budget. This means you need to take a microscopic look at your current finances and see where your monthly outgoings are being spent on. Firstly, make a spreadsheet to tally up your overall costs. Once you have managed to see where money is being spent, you can make an active decision on what can be cut without it having a negative effect on the quality of your business.

Unified Services

Instead of purchasing business products separately, which can result in expensive bills and separate outgoings, you can instead shop around to find the unified services that can cut down on the overall cost. This can include utility bills, telephone costs (where you can use business communication services, like Gamma, for voice, data and mobile packages) and even council tax. By purchasing packaged services this can help you reduce your outgoings, by saving on the overall cost, without having to reduce the quality of our customer services.

Insurance Policies

Every business needs to have insurance in order to protect it from lawsuits, but did you know that the only insurance you are only legally required to have is Employers Liability Insurance? Some policies, like Property Insurance, Product Liability Insurance, Workers Compensation Insurance or Business Interruption Insurance, make sense to invest in, but if you are looking for a way to reduce your outgoings, you may need to consider which insurances you actually need and what is a waste of money. Check online to see if there is a better-valued policy, or better, a multi-business insurance policy.

Direct Debits

When it comes to keeping an eye on our expenses, sometimes we can sign ourselves up to extra expenses without even really thinking about how these can build up over time as outgoings. If you see a direct debit that is no longer useful, be sure to cancel it as quickly as possible. Only have direct debits for important payments, like bills and council tax.

Tax Payment

A small way that you can save on your outgoings is actually by not overpaying your taxes. We put away money to pay for our taxes, thus, the worst thing you can do is pay more than you need to. Instead of overpaying It on an ISA, consider using a standard savings account. By paying the exact amount of tax, you can save a little money that can be used to improve the quality of your business or the working life of your employees in general.