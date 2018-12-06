4 Ways to Make Your Business Launch Event More Successful

Whether you’re launching a startup business or advertising a new product for an existing enterprise, the business launch event is undoubtedly an integral part of the process. At least, Forbes Communication Council thinks so .

This is because events are a tangible experience for your stakeholders. The sensory stimulus present at an event is more memorable than any other form of advertising. So, with this in mind, you should try to create something that is out of the box. For inspiration, check out this ice cave that Linkedin opted for to create a cool — literally — and unusual networking setting:

A business launch event, in particular, is crucial to gaining a loyal crowd to support your early business endeavours. But there are a few specific steps you can take to make your occasion stand out. Here are four ways to make your business launch event more successful.

Curate the Perfect Crowd

It’s important to get the social equation correct — attracting the right dynamic of people to your business launch event can completely transform the overall atmosphere and experience. To invite the right people, you first need to identify your stakeholders. Categorising your stakeholders by their level of interest and influence in your project might be a time-consuming task, however, it will be useful to track the few people in attendance that should be given a VIP status.

Apparently, there is a science to all of this, and it can even help you convince top CEOs to attend your event. At this point in the project, if you have the budget, it might be worth considering hiring professional assistance from an event manager. After all, a business launch event is the first major marketing activity you will undertake as a company, so it’s worth investing in. Nobody wants to give off the wrong first impression.

Source Sustainable Packaging

Consider your conscious customers — roughly a third of them will value sustainable brands. Your launch event should be inclusive of everyone that attends. For double points, you can even cleverly disguise your event as an effective exercise in Corporate Social Responsibility.

The impact of plastic on our environment has become a huge talking point in recent times — one that the events industry can’t escape . Where possible, you should always aim to provide your guests with freebies that are functional and sustainable. Nobody needs another plastic pen with your logo on, right? You can even source sustainable packaging for your party food from eco-friendly packaging providers so that people know you stand for the planet’s welfare. With custom design options available, you can also advertise your business and boost brand awareness.

Veer Towards a Unique Venue

The line between social time and business bravado is blurred at an after-hours corporate event. Make it clear that you’re promoting a relaxed environment for stress-free networking by choosing an event outside of the usual, dull conference room.

Get creative. An unusual venue can even become a major selling point for the event. The key business figures you’re relying on probably get invited to several events every week, making it important — but difficult — to catch their attention. From treehouses to ice bars, the event venue you choose gives you an upper hand and can actually instil excitement in your guests before the day even arrives. This is your opportunity to attract the right type of people with an exciting environment, so that you won’t be left with a pile of ignored invitations.

Inject Your Own Corporate Culture

You could simply take these tips, or you could take them and add an extra-special something — you. Your event should reflect your company’s corporate culture. Think of your business personified — how would it feel to meet your business for the first time? What kind of person would it be: Stiff and formal, or fun and bubbly? Inject this personality into your launch event plan to imprint a clear image of your business to others. There are various ways to do this, but branding your event by creating a clear event objective is a good place to start. You should implement this at every step in the process, including the tagline in your invitations, your social media cues, and your entertainment and decoration, so that everything about your event screams your business.

Your stakeholders should be left feeling impressed, not confused, and should come away from your event with a crystal-clear picture of what your business represents. Businesses sometimes get this wrong, so learn from other people’s unfortunate event mistakes and move on.