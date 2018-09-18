4 Simple Ways to Boost Team Productivity and Morale

Are you noticing that your team are less energised and excited than usual these days? Maybe you’re hearing more sighs than usual or are getting an increased number of complaints from staff members who don’t tend to be this negative?

If the answer is yes to any of these questions, then your team could be suffering from poor morale. Low morale tends to be more than simply a passing bad mood; it stems from a depleting sense of job satisfaction and is often due to factors such as mounting pressure from management, particularly stressful or miserable clients, or simply feeling underappreciated every day at work. No matter the cause, it’s important that managers and supervisors react proactively to low morale to help foster an environment that’s more rewarding and productive for your entire team. Here are some simple yet effective ways in which you can do that.

#1. Team Building:

Organising team building exercises is a great way to get everybody’s’ stress out of the office and help your team get to know one another on a deeper level. It goes without saying that a team who get on well and are friendly with one another always tend to work better than people who barely know each other at all. Team building exercises also encourage members of the team who aren’t required to communicate much throughout the working day to speak among each other. This can help with improved collaboration and ease of communication on a daily basis. Explore London team building activities by teamtactics.co.uk for fun and interesting things for your team to do outside of the office, and arrange regular after-work drinks, meals, and get-togethers to strengthen everyone’s bond.

#2. Show Gratitude:

Sometimes, poor workplace morale can be solely caused by the fact that staff feel underappreciated for the work that they put in. When you’re having a busy day, week, or month, it can be easy to overlook thanking everybody for their hard work, even if you’re feeling eternally grateful. Make sure that each staff member knows just how appreciative you are of them for coming in and getting things done. An ‘employee of the week’ scheme, or even a simple ‘thank you’ at the end of each day or shift can go a long way.

#3. Set Fun Goals:

Most teams today have plenty of experience working towards targets and KPIs, and this can quickly become just a boring, regular part of the job. Fun and exciting goals can help keep everybody on their toes and make the working day a little bit more competitive and exciting. You might want to consider dividing the team up into smaller teams and holding a friendly competition between them; prizes could be anything from a box of chocolates to being able to go home early on a Friday. Depending on your team, it could be a lot of fun to set some non-work-related goals as well, such as a competition to find the weirdest news story, or who can eat the most chips in one sitting.

#4. Encourage a Good Work-Life Balance:

Employees who feel like they spend their entire life working are quickly going to feel dissatisfied with their job. Make sure that you do what you can to encourage a good work-life balance and ensure that employees know when and how to request days off to spend with family and friends so that nobody is disappointed. Find out which employees have regular appointments in their personal lives and do as much as you can to try and accommodate their schedules.

A low workplace morale can quickly bring an entire office down, but these simple strategies can help lift the mood at work for good.