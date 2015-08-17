10 Rules of Social Media Marketing

The extraction of power from social media marketing and contents may assist to increase your customer base and audience in a drastic way. However, starting these without having any previous experiences or insights could be a challenging task. It is quite important that you properly understand the fundamentals of social media marketing. Starting from the maximization of quality to increasing the number and quality of your entry points online. By following these 10 rules, you will be able to build a foundation which will be serving your customers, your brands and your business. 1. The Rule of Listening: Being successful with the help of various social media and content marketing needs to have more listening and less talking. You should read that the online contents of the target audience. Moreover, you should join different discussions in order to find out what is actually important to them. Only then, you can hope to make various contents and create sparks in conversations which add value. 2. The Rule of Focus: It is a lot better to specialize in particular something rather than being a jack of all trades. The social media and content marketing strategy should be intended to make a strong branding which should be a highly focused area because it has better chances of succeeding than a broad look strategy which tries to deliver everything to the people, but fails. 3. The R ule of Quality: Quality is something which clearly overtakes quantity. It is not about more potential clients, but it is about those who are good clients. Is it not better to gain 100 people to be your online connections who will regularly read, talk about and share your content with the public rather than 10,000 loose client connections who might disappear just after connecting with you.

4. The Rule of Patience:

Content marketing and social media success are not things that happen overnight. It may be possible to gain sudden attention due to any unusual event, but that attention will stay only as long as the event stays or the popularity will be about the event, not about your services or products. So, it is more likely that you will require the commitment to go for the long road with patience in order to achieve successful results.

5. The Rule of Compounding:

If you are publishing good, quality contents and working so that you can build up your online base of quality followers, they will be sharing it with their own networks on Facebook, Twitter, WordPress, LinkedIn and in their own blogs.