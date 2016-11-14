“How To Successfully Market A Property via a Web Portal”

Competitors to the two largest UK online portals are gaining popularity by offering a free listing service. The success of Right Move and Zoopla positively gained momentum when the portal was optimised for tablet and mobile phone use, enabling a full range of site descriptors to those on the move. Online property portals know that to have any chance of competing with the existing big players, they must offer innovative, specialised search preferences. Pioneering designers can now create ingenious search options, including commuting distances, the proximity to a desired location, school or park or to find a neighbourhood to suit your lifestyle preferences.

High Street Estate agents have an entirely new working process, and have had to adapt to the online status quo or else suffer a steep drop in sales.

While Right Move has been snapping up the online game since the year 2000, they are now subject to a game change of their own. The introduction of free to list property sites such as the House Shop are a classified property listing site, enabling diversification and choice as to how the seller or buyer, tenant or landlord chooses to start their journey.

The subscription-free appeal of the House Shop will no doubt see a boost over the next few years, with big names such as Zoopla perhaps needing to adapt their own business model to keep this innovative industry competitive.

The House Shop provides easy, expansive and detailed access via its super sleek, expertly built web portal. A clear, easy-to-use interface enables users to feature and list their property for sale or let, completely free of charge. The House Shop, is a relatively new property portal, and despite the growing number of web-based property applications and tools, it is growing in popularity, attracting many estate agents and lettings companies.

The portal also offers an instant valuation of a property – useful when thinking of selling up, downsizing or renting out a property. By simply typing in the postcode, a three tiered valuation for sale, purchase and rental cost per month appears. The success of portal sites are becoming a key tool in the property industry, with Right Move and Zoopla dominating the online presence an increasing number of niche portal websites are helping prospective buyers to scope out the niche, specialist properties that tick all the fantasy home ‘boxes’.

The online web portals of the property market are now seeing a shift back to the traditional style of old high street estate agents. Listings on free property portals increases inclusivity – from high street estate agents, big named developers, private individuals and online-only lettings companies. The idea of taking back control in a once heavily monopolised internet service is certainly gaining some fans, and in the next few years of a changing, post-Brexit housing market, the competition looks set to be fierce. Portals that realise this by remaining on the consumer ‘pulse’ will manage to stay the course.