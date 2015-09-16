GoDaddy Pro Expands Features Available to Program Members

For those who are familiar with the GoDaddy web hosting and domain register, it probably won’t come as a surprise to learn that the company was able to surpass their 50,000 user marking initially set for the paid pro program that GoDaddy offers for their loyal consumers.

GoDaddy’s Success Story

GoDaddy or previously known as Jomax Technologies, was established in 1997 by Jim Parsons who initially had a company that dealt with software design, but decided to sell it and try his luck in different direction. It was not until 1999 when GoDaddy received its current name after a brainstorm seizure of its owner and founder, Jim Parsons. What started off as a website hosting service has grown into a company that helps businesses improve their online presence and find ways to attract more customers.

This service is custom made for all web developers and designers, that create around 60 % of the total number of small business web sites, and offers them useful tools to facilitate their business needs. This program was launched at the end of last year and according to the latest research it has proven to be a real success.

The success comes as a result of the willingness’ of GoDaddy to design their pro program in accordance with the requirements of the business elite, that creates websites for a number of customers, by listening to their comments and feedback. Each reasonable suggestion that these businesses gave was incorporated in the pro program which has helped turn GoDaddy into a useful tool that will provide a great experience for all users.

The senior vice president and general manager of hosting at GoDaddy, Jeff King commented on the new program.

According to him the results are a clear indicator of the success this tool has had and the impact it had on the web and design professionals. The entire GoDaddy pro program aims at saving the time that web designers and developers spend on trivial things at the same time allowing them to over-deliver and exceed the expectations their clients have. Despite the great success of this pro program, the GoDaddy team will continue to work on improving the pro program with guidance of the users’ and their feedback and find new ways to allow web designers to have more time to do what they do the best – create amazing websites in accordance with the requirements of their clients.

Since this program has gone viral a lot sooner than expected the company is offering specials for their loyal members. Here are some of the elements these specials include: